Congress MP H Vasanthakumar, who passed away due to coronavirus on Friday, had spoken about the seriousness of the disease in the Parliament but was shunned. The 70-year-old, who represented Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari in the Lok Sabha, had implored the Centre to take the health crisis and economic impact seriously. His genuine concerns sparked laughs in the House and his mic was switched off.

Looking back "We have to announce a national disaster," said Vasanthakumar

After his demise, a video of his interaction with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla surfaced on social media. In the clip, he was seen asking for a declaration of a national disaster. "A zero-revenue situation will definitely impact the repayment of loans. I urge the government to reschedule the loan payment of small businessmen and individuals at least for three months," he reportedly said.

Request As he requested more time, he was cut off

Within the stipulated time he was given to speak, the parliamentarian said that GST should be waived off. He also noted that daily wage workers are being affected and the government should pay minimum Rs. 2,000/ per family. As he requested one more minute to speak, Birla said, "Mic bandh (off)." After him, Trinamool's Saugata Roy was permitted to address the House.

Twitter Post Watch: Vasanthakumar wasn't allowed to speak for long

On 20th March Kanyakumari MP #Vasanthakumar ji in his Lok Sabha speech kept demand of declaring #COVIDー19 as "National Disaster"..

He spoke also for direct benifit transfers to daily wagers to help small businesses ..

He was interrupted with laugh within few secs..



RIP sir🙏 pic.twitter.com/L5ezM2b6l4 — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) August 28, 2020

What happened In March, India was locked down to stop coronavirus transmission

Days after his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a complete lockdown in the country. On March 25, a lockdown for 21 days was enforced, which was extended later. The restrictions adversely affected India's economy, prompting PM Modi to announce a Rs. 20 lakh crore stimulus. Like Vasanthakumar suggested, the Centre also announced a moratorium on debt repayment, that will end on Monday.

Details He was admitted to hospital on August 10

As per reports, Vasanthakumar was admitted to a city hospital on August 10, after developing coronavirus symptoms. He is survived by his wife, who is also being treated for COVID-19, and son Vijay Vasanth, an actor by profession. Born in 1950, he started his career as a salesman with VGP & Co, selling Murphy transistors. Later, he took a loan for his own business.

Business He founded Vasanth & Co. in 1978

In 1978, he laid the foundation for Vasanth & Co., which went on to become the biggest consumer durable retail chain in Tamil Nadu. Currently, it has nearly 80 branches in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. In 2006, he was elected to Tamil Nadu Assembly from the Nanguneri segment, when Congress and DMK were allies. He lost the subsequent state polls.

MP He lost Lok Sabha polls in 2014, won in 2019

In 2014, he fought from Kanyakumari Lok Sabha but was defeated by BJP's Pon Radhakrishnan. In the next general polls, Vasanthakumar defeated Radhakrishnan. Former TNCC President S Thirunavukkarasar said Vasanthakumar was a true nationalist. "In a short duration as MP, he proved himself," Thirunavukkarasar told TOI. Condoling his death, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi wrote Vasanthakumar was committed to Congress ideology.

Twitter Post Hi commitment will remain in our hearts forever: Rahul