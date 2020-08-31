Hi,
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to AIIMS on August 18, was discharged from the hospital on Monday, said reports.
He was undergoing post-COVID-19 care at the country's premier health facility.
Giving an update on his heath, AIIMS said last week that the 55-year-old "has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time."
Here are more details.
Shah was admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, earlier this month, after he tested positive for coronavirus. He was discharged on August 14.
Informing about his health, he said he would remain in home isolation on the advice of doctors. He also thanked the team at the private hospital for attending to him.
Days later, he was rushed to AIIMS after he complained of fatigue and body ache.
