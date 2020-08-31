There has been a decline in the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee (84), the Delhi hospital where he is undergoing treatment said in a statement on Monday. The former President was admitted to the hospital earlier this month for brain surgery and he has been in a coma ever since. His son said on Monday that Mukherjee's "vital parameters are stable."

Hospital's statement Decline in Mukherjee's health since yesterday, hospital said

The Army's Research and Referral Hospital said in a statement on Monday, "There is a decline in the medical condition of Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by a team of specialists." The statement added, "He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support."

Information He's critical; vitals remain stable: Mukherjee's son

Mukherjee's son, Abhijit, tweeted on Monday saying that although the former President is "critical" his vitals are "stable." The tweet said, "He is a fighter, and with all your good wishes and prayers, he will surely recover!"

I urge all my friends here to pray for the recovery of My father #PranabMukherjee . He is a fighter with all your good wishes prayers , He will surely recover !

At the moment he is critical but all his vital parameters are stable ! — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020

Health Mukherjee was admitted to hospital on August 10

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 for the removal of a clot in his brain the same day. At the hospital, he was tested positive for COVID-19, which Mukherjee revealed in a tweet himself. He later developed a lung infection and renal dysfunction. The hospital said Wednesday that his "renal parameters are slightly deranged." He has been on ventilator support.

Other details Mukherjee was India's 13th President from 2012-2017