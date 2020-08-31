-
31 Aug 2020
Pranab Mukherjee passes away; PM Modi, President Kovind pay tributes
Written byShalini OjhaPolitics
-
India's former President and Congress veteran Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday, weeks after he tested positive for coronavirus,
He breathed his last at Army's R&R Hospital, his son Abhijit informed on social media.
As news of his demise surfaced, politicians cutting across party lines offered condolences. They remembered the noted statesman and his contributions towards the country's development.
Here are some messages.
-
-
Tweet
Was new in 2014, Pranab Mukherjee helped me: PM Modi
-
In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the guidance of Pranab Da, as he was fondly called. He said in 2014, when he came to Delhi as the PM for the first time, the former President extended his support to him.
"He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty," PM Modi added.
-
Quote
He was a scholar par excellence, said the PM
-
"India grieves passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society," he added.
-
Twitter Post
He was admired by all
-
India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/gz6rwQbxi6— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020
-
Tweet
India lost a worthy son: President Kovind remembered his predecessor
-
President Ram Nath Kovind remembered his predecessor, writing on Twitter that the nation lost "one of its worthiest sons."
"In his 5 decades long illustrious public life, he remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held," Kovind wrote, adding that he brought Rashtrapati Bhavan closer to people.
"His decision to discontinue the use of the honorific 'His Excellency' was historic," he said.
-
Congress
Rahul Gandhi extended condolences; Tharoor told Abhijit "he isn't alone"
-
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi also joined the long list of politicians who mourned his demise.
"I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends," he wrote.
Sharing Abhijit's tweet, Congress' Shashi Tharoor wrote, "You do not mourn alone: an admiring & grateful nation mourns with you." He also remembered his conversation with him.
-
Twitter Post
Loss is personal for many of us: Tharoor
-
The last time I shared a stage with @CitiznMukherjee, our respected Pranab-da, was just a few months ago. He seemed wellspoke at length in his inimitable style. The loss for so many of us is personal as well as political. A statesmanguide is no more. @ABHIJIT_LS @Sharmistha_GK pic.twitter.com/hibqvVG04R— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 31, 2020
-
Details
He was like an elder brother to us: Amarinder Singh
-
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the news was extremely sad. "He was an elder brother to many of us who always gave ears to what others said irrespective of their party affiliation. He will be sorely missed," he tweeted.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Pranab Mukherjee "served the nation in various capacities. Periodically, have benefitted from his wise counsel. (sic)"