India's former President and Congress veteran Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday, weeks after he tested positive for coronavirus, He breathed his last at Army's R&R Hospital, his son Abhijit informed on social media. As news of his demise surfaced, politicians cutting across party lines offered condolences. They remembered the noted statesman and his contributions towards the country's development. Here are some messages.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the guidance of Pranab Da, as he was fondly called. He said in 2014, when he came to Delhi as the PM for the first time, the former President extended his support to him. "He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty," PM Modi added.

"India grieves passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society," he added.

India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society.

President Ram Nath Kovind remembered his predecessor, writing on Twitter that the nation lost "one of its worthiest sons." "In his 5 decades long illustrious public life, he remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held," Kovind wrote, adding that he brought Rashtrapati Bhavan closer to people. "His decision to discontinue the use of the honorific 'His Excellency' was historic," he said.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi also joined the long list of politicians who mourned his demise. "I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends," he wrote. Sharing Abhijit's tweet, Congress' Shashi Tharoor wrote, "You do not mourn alone: an admiring & grateful nation mourns with you." He also remembered his conversation with him.

Twitter Post Loss is personal for many of us: Tharoor

The last time I shared a stage with @CitiznMukherjee, our respected Pranab-da, was just a few months ago. He seemed wellspoke at length in his inimitable style. The loss for so many of us is personal as well as political. A statesmanguide is no more.

