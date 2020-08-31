-
31 Aug 2020
Government announces 7-day state mourning upon ex-President Pranab Mukherjee's death
Written bySiddhant PandeyPolitics
The central government on Monday announced a seven-day state mourning to pay respect to former President Pranab Mukherjee, who died earlier today.
Mukherjee, who was 84, was admitted to the Army Research And Referral Hospital in Delhi earlier this month for brain surgery and had been in a coma ever since. He died at the hospital.
Here are more details.
Announcement
Government announces state mourning from August 31 to September 9
The government said in a statement, "As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days State Mourning will be observed throughout India from 31.08.2020 to 06.09.2020, both days inclusive."
The statement added, "During the period of State Mourning the National Flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment."
Health
Mukherjee admitted to hospital on August 10
Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 for the removal of a clot in his brain the same day.
At the hospital, he was tested positive for COVID-19, which he had revealed in a tweet himself.
He later developed a lung infection and renal dysfunction. The hospital said that his "renal parameters were slightly deranged."
He had been on ventilator support.
Death
Son announced news of Mukherjee's death
The news of Mukherjee's passing was shared by his son, Abhijit, via social media.
He wrote, "My father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of doctors of RR Hospital, and the prayers, duas, and prarthanas from people throughout India!"
Earlier in the day, Abhijit had tweeted asking people to pray for his father's recovery.
Twitter Post
You can view the tweet here
With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital prayers ,duas prarthanas from people throughout India !— Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020
I thank all of You 🙏
Reactions
He was admired across the political spectrum, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said of Mukherjee, "He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society."
President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted, "Sad to hear that former President Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era."
Life
Mukherjee was India's 13th President from 2012-2017
Mukherjee was born in 1935 in Mirati, a village in Bengal Presidency in British India.
His political career started in 1969 when he managed the campaign of VK Krishna Menon in the Midnapore by-election.
Mukherjee went on to become the 13th President of India, serving from 2012 to 2017. He was also the recipient of India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna.