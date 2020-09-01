Last updated on Sep 01, 2020, 08:42 pm
Hi,
Written bySagar Malik
A notorious history-sheeter had a close run-in with cops as he tried to join the Bharatiya Janata Party at an event in Tamil Nadu on Monday.
Surya arrived at the event, presided by the state party chief L Murugan, but fled after noticing police officials there. A resident of Nerkundrum, Surya is reportedly wanted in more than 50 cases including six cases of murder.
The Chengalpattu Police said they had received a tip-off that Surya would attend a BJP function. A police team then reached the venue, but he managed to escape in a car.
However, cops nabbed four accomplices of Surya, who were later released on bail. The police also collected the video recording of the event to confirm Surya's presence, and launched a hunt.
"We rounded up the venue and conducted detailed searches. On sensing danger, Surya must have slipped without being noticed but we managed to nab four other accomplices of Surya," a police officer said.
The cop added that they searched the cars at the event and recovered a few machetes from one of the cars that belonged to the said gang.
The local police has since registered an FIR as per Section 41 of CrPC, under which the police is free to arrest without a warrant.
When the state BJP chief Murugan was asked about the incident, the leader said he was not aware of the background of all those arriving to join the party.
Surya was reportedly invited by a party functionary named Natarajan.
The state BJP unit has been under criticism as many history-sheeters have joined the party in recent past.
Earlier, Ravi, an infamous criminal from North Chennai, joined the saffron party. He is reportedly involved in over 36 cases including six murders.
Meanwhile, JJ Muralidharan, accused in two murder cases and a few robberies, was recently "honored" with the District Youth Wing President post.
