A notorious history-sheeter had a close run-in with cops as he tried to join the Bharatiya Janata Party at an event in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Surya arrived at the event, presided by the state party chief L Murugan, but fled after noticing police officials there. A resident of Nerkundrum, Surya is reportedly wanted in more than 50 cases including six cases of murder.

Details Four accomplices of Surya were arrested; later released

The Chengalpattu Police said they had received a tip-off that Surya would attend a BJP function. A police team then reached the venue, but he managed to escape in a car. However, cops nabbed four accomplices of Surya, who were later released on bail. The police also collected the video recording of the event to confirm Surya's presence, and launched a hunt.

Statement We recovered a few machetes from a car, police said

"We rounded up the venue and conducted detailed searches. On sensing danger, Surya must have slipped without being noticed but we managed to nab four other accomplices of Surya," a police officer said. The cop added that they searched the cars at the event and recovered a few machetes from one of the cars that belonged to the said gang.

Reaction Police has filed an FIR in the matter

The local police has since registered an FIR as per Section 41 of CrPC, under which the police is free to arrest without a warrant. When the state BJP chief Murugan was asked about the incident, the leader said he was not aware of the background of all those arriving to join the party. Surya was reportedly invited by a party functionary named Natarajan.

History Many history-sheeters recently joined Tamil Nadu BJP