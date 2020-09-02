The government's decision to disallow question hour during the monsoon session of Parliament, which begins on September 14, has brought it at the receiving end of criticism from the opposition. Further, Private Members' business, the one-hour period where MPs can furnish bills, has also been canceled, a notification by Rajya Sabha Secretariat said. These decisions were driven by the coronavirus crisis, the notification added.

Looking back All MPs would be tested for coronavirus: Om Birla

Last week, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a meeting with officials of the Health Ministry, ICMR, AIIMS, DRDO, and Delhi government, to understand how the monsoon session would be convened amid surging coronavirus numbers. It was decided that all MPs and staffers would be tested 72 hours before the session starts. Arrangements for zero-touch security checks were also being made, he had revealed.

Plan Parliament will be convened in two shifts

Days after the meeting, finer details on how the monsoon session will be conducted emerged. As per reports, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be convened in two shifts to minimize crowding and honor social distancing. On the first day, i.e., September 14, Lok Sabha will sit from 9 am to 1 pm; and Rajya Sabha from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Do you know? No holidays on weekends during upcoming session

The Upper House will sit between 9 am and 1 pm for the remaining days and the Lok Sabha will convene from 3 pm to 7 pm for the entire duration of the session, meaning till October 1. Weekends will be working days.

Reaction Displeased Derek O'Brien said pandemic being used as an "excuse"

While the question hour has been done away with, the zero hour would be held, however, the time duration has been brought down to 30 minutes. Expressing disdain over this move, Trinamool's Derek O'Brien said the pandemic was being used as an excuse to murder democracy. Brien also said this was the first time since 1950 that question hour has been removed.

Twitter Post MPs asked to submit questions 15 days in advance

MPs required to submit Qs for Question Hour in #Parliament 15 days in advance. Session starts 14 Sept. So Q Hour cancelled ? Oppn MPs lose right to Q govt. A first since 1950 ? Parliament overall working hours remain same so why cancel Q Hour?Pandemic excuse to murder democracy — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) September 2, 2020

Details Tharoor reminded questioning government is "oxygen" of democracy

Congress' Shashi Tharoor had similar concerns. "I said four months ago that strongmen leaders would use the excuse of the pandemic to stifle democracy and dissent," the Lok Sabha representative from Trivandrum said. "Questioning the government is the oxygen of parliamentary democracy. This government seeks to reduce Parliament to a notice-board," one of his tweets read. He also asked how is this move justifiable.

Twitter Post According to Tharoor, NDA was misusing its crushing majority

2/2 Questioning the government is the oxygen of parliamentary democracy. This Govt seeks to reduce Parliament to a notice-board uses its crushing majority as a rubber-stamp for whatever it wants to pass. The one mechanism to promote accountability has now been done away with. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 2, 2020

Letter Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Birla regarding question hour