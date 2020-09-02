Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed via a tweet on Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus and will remain in home isolation as he is asymptomatic. With this, he joins his counterparts Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), BS Yediyurappa (Karnataka), and Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh) in the list of CMs who contracted the infection. Interestingly, all of them are BJP members.

Sawant, who was given the top job of the coastal state after BJP's veteran Manohar Parrikar passed away, said he will discharge his duties from home. "Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take necessary precautions," he said in a tweet. This development comes a day after he held a video-conference with officers handling the COVID-19 situation in the state.

I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) September 2, 2020

In April, Goa declared itself "coronavirus-free" after all seven patients who tested positive were discharged. But in the following months, it was revealed that the state was too eager to celebrate, as a worrying number of fresh infections were reported daily. On Tuesday, 588 new infections were reported, making it Goa's highest single-day spike. The state has so far recorded 18,006 cases and 194 deaths.

Earlier, Sawant revealed that no curbs will be levied on travel within and from outside the state from September 1, when Unlock 4 started across India. This announcement gave relief to the financially-strained tourism industry with stakeholders hoping that people would come for vacations later this year. The state also allowed the re-opening of bars, handing over a major relief to restaurant businesses.

