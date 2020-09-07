Congress, eyeing a resurrection in Indian politics, on Sunday evening announced seven committees for Uttar Pradesh polls, which are still two years away, and handed over a major snub to notable leaders like Jitin Prasada and Raj Babbar, who signed the letter to party President Sonia Gandhi demanding the organization's re-haul. Veteran leader Salman Khurshid, however, got a top post. Here's what happened.

Motive Priyanka, who is at helm, wants Congress to act swiftly

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who became the General Secretary of Congress for UP (East) before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, wants the party to put its best foot forward. Hence, preparations for the 2022 Assembly polls have already begun. When Priyanka was given the top job, Jyotiraditya Scindia became her counterpart for UP West, but he broke ranks with Congress this March to join BJP.

Rout Congress' performance in UP has been embarrassing

Now, Congress hasn't been performing well in politically-significant UP for years. In 2017, despite forging an alliance with Samajwadi Party, the party won merely seven Assembly seats. In 2019, Congress won just one Lok Sabha seat — Sonia retained her Rae Bareli seat. In a humiliating setback for ex-President Rahul Gandhi, he lost the Gandhi bastion Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani.

Looking back Congress is ready for polls, but seemingly not for introspection

While Congress is eager to send out a message about its "seriousness," it's evidently unhappy with dissenters, whose letter to Sonia sparked a crisis last month. Nearly two dozen Congressmen, including Shashi Tharoor, Kapil Sibal, and Ghulam Nabi Azad, implored the top brass to think about an active leadership. After much flutter, Congress decided to let Sonia remain the chief for another six months.

Members Those who denounced letter writers were included in panels

Besides former Union Minister Prasada and ex-Congress UP Chief Babbar, AICC Jharkhand in-charge RPN Singh was also excluded from the committees. Members like Nirmal Khatri and Naseeb Pathan, who had berated the letter writers, were given a place in the committees. Khurshid, a Gandhi family loyalist, was made the head of the committee that will draw the party manifesto for 2022 Assembly polls.

Consultations Congress has already started consultations for preparing manifesto

In January this year, nearly 48 organizations attended a meeting in Kanpur and gave inputs for the manifesto, reports IE. Notably, Khurshid's team consists of PL Punia, Aradhana Misra Mona, Vivek Bansal, Supriya Srinate, and Amitabh Dubey. Separately, the other six panels concern themselves with outreach, membership, program implementation, training and cadre development, panchayat polls, and media and communication.

Details Rashid Alvi is a part of media panel

The outreach committee includes Pramod Tiwari, Pradip Jain, Gajraj Singh, Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Imran Masood, and Bal Kumar Patel, revealed PTI. Anugrah Narayan Singh, Ajay Kapoor, BL Khabri, Mohd Muqeem, former parliamentarian Kamal Kishore and Ajay Rai are members of the membership committee. The media committee has Rashid Alvi, Lalitesh Pat Tripathi, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, Surendra Rajput, Omkar Singh, and Virendra Madan, as its members.

Another letter Yesterday, nine expelled Congress-members urged Sonia to "rise above family"