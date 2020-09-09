-
09 Sep 2020
Sack Amit Malviya or...: Subramanian Swamy puts BJP on deadline
Written by Shalini Ojha
Subramanian Swamy, Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajya Sabha member, gave an ultimatum to his own party as he sought the removal of social media head Amit Malviya by Thursday.
If the saffron party failed to do so, Swamy wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, it would imply that it doesn't want to defend him.
The veteran said he would defend himself in such a scenario.
Swamy was upset after BJP's "warriors" ran campaign against him
Swamy's disdain with BJP's social media wing was known on Monday when he said the "IT cell has gone rogue."
Without shedding much light on the issue, he claimed some of BJP "IT cell" members were running a smear campaign against him using fake IDs.
He also warned that if his followers respond in the same manner, he should not be held responsible.
He reminded BJP is a party of "Maryada Purushottam"
When Swamy posted about the campaign against him, a supporter advised him to ignore the naysayers. Thereafter, the senior BJP leader replied, "One Malaviya character is running riot with filth. We are a party of maryada purushottam not of Ravan or Dushasan. (sic)"
Can't be held responsible if followers make counter attacks: Swamy
The BJP IT cell has gone rogue. Some of its members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on me. If my angered followers make counter personal attacks I cannot be held resonsible just as BJP cannot be held respinsible for the rogue IT cell of the party— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 7, 2020
Sacking Malviya part of deal with Nadda, Swamy revealed
Posting about the matter again today, Swamy said sacking Malviya is a part of the compromise deal he struck with BJP President JP Nadda.
Referring to the Hindu epic Mahabharata, he said he made a bargain for "five villages" with Nadda, and if that fails, he would defend himself.
Swamy also said there is no forum within BJP where cadres' opinions can be sought.
BJP's actions will speak for itself, hinted Swamy in tweet
By tomorrow If Malaviya is not removed from BJP IT cell (which is my five villages compromise proposal to Nadda) it means the party brass does not want to defend me. Since there is no forum in the party where I can ask for cadre opinion, hence I will have to defend myself.— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 9, 2020
A BJP member, Swamy has been critical of government policies
Unlike other party members, Swamy hasn't been shy in cornering BJP over key issues.
Recently when the Centre, led by NDA, agreed to hold JEE and NEET competitive exams amid the coronavirus pandemic, Swamy ran a concerted campaign against the decision.
He put out several tweets saying that he understood the concerns of students. He also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about it.
Swamy also equated JEE, NEET exams to Jallianwala Bagh incident
-
At one point, Swamy likened the JEE, NEET controversy to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, when innocent people lost their lives.
He reminded that the examinations were being held when coronavirus infections are surging, the lockdown is showing its paralyzing effects, the economy is collapsing, and neighbor China is eyeing India's territory.
However, despite much uproar, the engineering examination took place as scheduled.
Swamy still hopeful that NEET exam will be postponed
-
Earlier today, Swamy expressed hope that the NEET exam, meant for admission in government-run medical colleges, could be deferred.
He revealed senior lawyer KTS Tulsi will be arguing for students at the Supreme Court.
"He is a superb advocate. When I was Law Minister in 1990-91 I had made in Addl Solicitor General. So I know. Thus there is hope, (sic)" he tweeted.