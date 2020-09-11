On a day when India added a record 96,551 new coronavirus cases and the total tally breached the 45 lakh mark, BJP Bengal President Dilip Ghosh declared that the health crisis is over and that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was imposing lockdowns to block the saffron party's rallies. He made these remarks at a crowded public gathering in Hooghly. Here's more.

Ghosh, a known rabble-rouser, was visibly delighted to address a packed rally, disregarding Centre's own suggestions against gatherings. "Corona has left already. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is making one worthless excuse after another just to ensure that BJP doesn't get the chance to initiate public meetings and processions, (sic)" he said in Bengali, flaunting that wherever he goes a rally "automatically happens."

Data Like rest of India, Bengal's numbers are also concerning

Ghosh's statements, when cases across the country are surging, speak volumes about his ignorance. The BJP leader seems unaware of the situation in his home state as well. Just yesterday, Bengal reported nearly 30,000 fresh cases and 41 new deaths. Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma has also contracted the infection. The total number of cases in Bengal is 193,175 and 3,771 have died.

Advisory Evidently, Ghosh even ignored PM Modi's suggestions

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his latest comments on the raging crisis had urged Indians to not lose sight of precautions, like social distancing and wearing masks. He had called on India to be particular about precautions until a vaccine is found. But Ghosh, who sees himself as a probable CM, junked even PM Modi's advisory, perhaps to score points.

Defense Facing flak, Ghosh said rural Bengal was "free from coronavirus"

As his words made it to the news cycle, Ghosh put the blame on media for taking his statements "out of context." He, however, maintained that coronavirus was an urban Bengal problem. "Every day, our workers are getting killed or injured. We have to protest. We cannot sit at home. Moreover, we are organizing rallies at villages that are corona-free," he told ThePrint.

Trinamool member reacted to Ghosh's comment, heaped praises on Banerjee

On Ghosh's remarks, Trinamool MP Dr. Shantanu Sen said BJP never wanted the crisis to be over. "All steps including their approval to allow migrant movement, delay in suspension of international flight operations, forming government in Madhya Pradesh, and now allowing 100 people at public rallies show how they are playing with people's lives," he said, praising Banerjee for working tirelessly in these times.

