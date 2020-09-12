Actor Kangana Ranaut, whose Y-plus category security cover ignited criticism about the misuse of taxpayers' money, was given the special treatment on request of her father, said MoS (Home), G Kishan Reddy, on Friday. Her father spoke to the BJP government in her native Himachal Pradesh about the same. The request was then forwarded to the Centre and appropriate action was taken, Reddy revealed.

Background Context: Kangana's bitter battle with Shiv Sena ruled headlines

For weeks now, Kangana is locked in an intense spat with the Maharashtra government over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation. Earlier, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut used expletives for her, suggested her against returning to Maharashtra, and accused her of insulting the state. The war-of-words took an ugly turn when Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), governed by Sena, demolished her office in Mumbai.

Series of events Himachal Pradesh government announced security for Kangana, Centre amplified it

After the verbal duel, Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced security cover for her. Soon, the Centre also jumped in, giving her Y-plus security, because of which Kangana is now protected by 10-11 armed commandos 24*7. According to Reddy, Kangana's father told Thakur that her daughter's take on social issues caused "heartburn" to some in Maharashtra. He, however, didn't disclose who will foot the bill.

Details If government provides security, it pays for it as well

Usually, the Centre accords security cover to individuals after assessing the risk, based on inputs from intelligence agencies. Moreover, it's the government's coffers that pay for the elaborate security if an individual gets "protection" after threat assessment. In Kangana's case, the decision was also driven by the concern that she might not be allowed to enter Maharashtra due to conflict with Sena, said PTI.

Looking back Elated after being given security, Kangana had earlier thanked Shah

After she was given the high-end security, Kangana had expressed gratitude towards Home Minister Amit Shah for "honoring her self-respect." In fact, her mother, Asha Ranaut, also thanked Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for standing by her daughter. "What Maharashtra government did is condemnable. I condemn that in harshest of words," the senior Ranaut said about Kangana's office being bulldozed by BMC.

Statements Kangana slammed Uddhav Thackeray and Sonia Gandhi after office's demolition

Notably, in past few days, Kangana's statements have become more political than ever. In her first response to the demolition, she told Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray that his ego will be shattered. She also targeted Sonia Gandhi, whose party Congress is a constituent of the Maharashtra government, over her silence. The actor asked Sonia if she wasn't "anguished by the treatment meted on her."

Quote History will judge your silence: Kangana to Sonia

"You have grown up in west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order," she tweeted.

Buzz Meanwhile, speculations suggest Ranauts might take the political plunge