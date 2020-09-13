Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, late Saturday night, multiple reports stated. The development comes nearly two weeks after the 55-year-old minister was discharged from the hospital, where he had been receiving treatment after contracting COVID-19. The minister had tested positive for the virus earlier in August. Here are more details.

Health Shah admitted to AIIMS after facing 'difficulty breathing'

Sources told IANS that Shah was admitted to AIIMS around 11 pm on Saturday and is "stable" now. He has reportedly been admitted at the Cardio-Neuro Tower and is receiving treatment from AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria. He had been feeling "uneasy" and had "difficulties in breathing," sources told The Print, following which, he was brought to the hospital for "post-COVID care."

COVID-19 Shah had revealed on August 2 that he tested COVID-positive

Shah had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 2 and received treatment at the private hospital Medanta in Gurugram. At the time, he had said that he had gotten tested after experiencing symptoms of the viral disease. On August 14, he said that he would be shifted to home isolation for a few more days after testing negative for the virus.

Post-COVID care Shah earlier admitted to AIIMS after experiencing 'fatigue, body ache'

On August 18, Shah was admitted to AIIMS after he complained of "fatigue and body ache." "He is comfortable and continuing his work from the hospital," the hospital had said at the time. He was discharged on August 31. A source told The Print that he had felt uneasy after returning home. The Minister notably suffers from diabetes, a COVID-19 morbidity.

