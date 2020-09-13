Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Sunday morning. Singh was being treated at the facility for health complications after recovering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). He was 74 years old. The development comes the day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was re-admitted at AIIMS, Delhi, due to post-COVID complications.

Details Singh died at 11 am due to breathlessness, other complications

According to PTI, Singh died at 11 am due to breathlessness and other complications, a close aide said. Reportedly, his health had deteriorated rapidly on Friday and had been placed on a ventilator in the ICU at AIIMS. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was admitted at AIIMS in Patna. He was re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi due to post-COVID complications.

Information Singh's body to be sent back to Patna

Singh is now survived by two sons and a daughter, he said. His wife had also died earlier. The former Union Minister's body will be brought back to Patna for the last rites, Kedar Yadav, Singh's close aide, told PTI.

Recent developments On Friday, Singh had resigned from Rashtriya Janata Dal

Singh is a former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and had tendered his resignation on Friday. Singh had submitted a handwritten resignation letter saying, "After (former Chief Minister and socialist icon) Karpuri Thakur's death, I stood by you for 32 years, but no more." He had also sought forgiveness from RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the letter.

Information RJD chief had rejected Singh's resignation

However, Yadav had refused the resignation, sending back a handwritten letter of his own. In his letter, Yadav had written, "...I cannot believe it... First, you get better, then we will talk. You are not going anywhere. Know it."

Reactions 'I am speechless. I am sad,' says Lalu Prasad Yadav

Reacting to Singh's demise, Yadav tweeted, "I told you the day before yesterday, you are not going anywhere. But you went so far. I am speechless. I am sad. Will miss you very much." Speaking at the launch of petroleum projects in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "His demise has left a void in Bihar's political sphere as well as the country."

Twitter Post You can view Yadav's tweet here

प्रिय रघुवंश बाबू! ये आपने क्या किया?



मैनें परसों ही आपसे कहा था आप कहीं नहीं जा रहे है। लेकिन आप इतनी दूर चले गए।



नि:शब्द हूँ। दुःखी हूँ। बहुत याद आएँगे। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) September 13, 2020

Information Singh's death is tragic, tweets President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted, "The passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is tragic. An outstanding leader rooted to the ground, Raghuvansh Babu was a true stalwart with a phenomenal understanding of rural India. With his spartan and sagely lifestyle, he enriched public life."

Twitter Post You can view the President's tweet here