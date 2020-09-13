Actor Kangana Ranaut met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening. Her sister Rangoli Chandel was also present at the meet. This development came merely days after the 33-year-old actor's office in Mumbai was partially demolished by civic officials, following a bitter war-of-words with the ruling Shiv Sena's leaders. Here are more details.

"I met Governor Koshyari and told him about unjust treatment I have received. I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens including young girls, is restored in the system," Kangana told reporters after the meeting.

It all started when Kangana, who is a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioned the state's ruling Shiv Sena-led government for its handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She also said she feared living in Mumbai, under the current government. In response, Sena leader Sanjay Raut "advised" her against returning to Mumbai from her Himachal hometown.

Following Raut's warning of sorts, Kangana made a contentious remark, comparing Mumbai with the militancy-infused Pakistan-occupied Kashmir area. Her comment drew flak from all corners. However, Sena members went a step further, with one of its leaders saying he would have the actor slapped if she returned to the city. Raut also used a slur for Kangana during a video interview.

Thereafter, Kangana announced she would return to Mumbai on September 9. She was also granted Y-plus security cover by the Home Ministry, that entails protection by 11 armed commandos, round the clock. The government attributed the move to the threat associated with the actor speaking openly about drug abuse in the film industry. However, before her much-publicized visit, an untoward incident awaited the actor.

On September 9, before her return to the city, officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began demolishing Kangana's office, a film production company in Mumbai's posh Pali Hill neighborhood. The BMC has alleged illegal constructions, claiming Kangana has 14 "violations" on the site. The actor, on the other hand, has said that she has all the necessary paperwork and permissions for the property.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has put a stay on the demolition of Kangana's office by the BMC, after a plea was filed by the actor in this regard. The court has adjourned the matter until September 22.

