On the first day of the monsoon session, the Lok Sabha witnessed an uproar over various issues, from the removal of question hour to the rise in coronavirus numbers and a comment by Trinamool's Sougata Roy on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Parliament convened for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, with extraordinary restrictions to minimize transmission risk. Here's what went down today.

Coronavirus Lockdown kept deaths and cases low, said Health Minister

Unsurprisingly, the coronavirus numbers, which have made India the second worst-affected nation, were discussed with Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan standing by the lockdown. He said the four months of curbs helped to prevent 14-29 lakh cases and 37-78,000 deaths. India's cases and deaths per million are 3,328 and 55 respectively, he added, calling the figures one of the lowest globally.

Statement Health infrastructure was improved during the lockdown: Minister

The BJP leader said India spent the locked down months in creating additional health infrastructure, enhancing human resources, and producing critical items like PPE kits and N-95 masks within the country. "A case in point is the increase in dedicated isolation beds 36.3 times and dedicated ICU beds above 24.6 times to what existed in March 2020," he said in the Lok Sabha.

Quote A lot still needs to be researched, said Harsh Vardhan

About the disease, he explained, "Many of the epidemiological parameters, such as mode of transmission, sub-clinical infection, the period of virus shedding, the role of immunity etc. are still being researched. Once a person is exposed to the infection, the disease may develop anytime between 1-14 days."

What happened Opposition, angry over question-hour's move, was told it wastes time

Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spoke against the cancelation of question hour, a time period where MPs can furnish Bills, saying that the government was trying to stifle opposition voices. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi concurred. Defending the move, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said in the last five years, 60% of the Lok Sabha session and 30% of Rajya Sabha were "wasted" in question hour.

Quote Roy should apologize for insulting womenfolk: Joshi

During the proceedings, a comment pertaining to Sitharaman by Trinamool's Roy was also expunged. Reacting to the choice of words, Joshi said, "Commenting on attire, being a senior member, what is he talking about? He should apologize unconditionally. It is an insult to the womenfolk."

Farooq For first time in months, Farooq Abdullah attended Parliament proceedings

Interestingly, Monday's session was the first one attended by former J&K CM and NC veteran Farooq Abdullah in over a year. Abdullah was detained in August last year when the Centre introduced a Bill to bifurcate J&K into two union territories and revoke Article 370, which bestowed a special status to the state. He was released in March, before son Omar was granted freedom.

Details Reportedly, 17 Lok Sabha MPs tested positive for coronavirus