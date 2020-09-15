Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday gave a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss an alleged "conspiracy to defame film industry." The 72-year-old leader said the image of the entertainment fraternity is being tarnished at the hands of a few individuals. Her statement came a day after BJP's Ravi Kishan said a "drug menace" was ruining Bollywood.

Details 'Entertainment industry being flogged by social media'

In the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death, many came forward to allege issues of nepotism, bullying and even drug abuse in Bollywood. Speaking on this, Bachchan said in the Parliament, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a 'gutter.' I completely disagree (sic)."

Information "99% of Bollywood on drugs," Kangana had alleged

Not long ago, actor Kangana Ranaut, 33, a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had called the film industry a "gutter." She had also alleged that 99% of the film industry members are exposed to drugs.

Statement "Jis thaali me khaate hain, usi me chched karte hain"

Additionally, Bachchan said the image of the entire industry is being tarnished because of "some people." Referring to BJP MP and popular actor Ravi Kishan, she said she had been disappointed by a certain Lok Sabha member's speech against the film industry. "It is a shame," she said. Kishan had yesterday spoken about drug abuse in the film industry in the Lok Sabha.

Kishan A conspiracy by neighboring countries, Kishan had said

Kishan had said in his speech, "Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended. The NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau, probing drug angle in Sushant Rajput's case) has been doing very good work." He urged the government to take "strict action" against the culprits, adding that the supply of drugs is a conspiracy by neighboring countries like Pakistan.

Quote "Expected Jaya ji to support me"

Reacting to Bachchan's comments today, Kishan said, "Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world's largest film industry. Earlier, situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry (sic)."

Probe Sushant died in June. NCB held Rhea and others