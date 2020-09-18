With three agriculture Bills taking the shape of a new controversy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged farmers to not be misled and assured that they would not be treated unfairly. His statement came a day after Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned, saying she was against anti-farmer ordinances. Badal is a member of BJP's long-time ally Shiromani Akali Dal.

PM Modi spoke via video-conference after the launch of a Railways bridge in poll-bound Bihar. He dedicated the most part of his speech to farmers and the criticism the Bills have received. "Misinformation is being spread that farmers won't get right prices. They are forgetting how aware the country's farmers are," he said, at a time when farmers' protests have rocked North India.

"Farmers have been given new independence in agriculture. They will now have more options and opportunities to sell their produce. I congratulate them on the passage of Bills. It was necessary to bring these to protect them from middlemen. These are farmers' shields," he added.

To recall, the ordinances were announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman months ago, when she divulged details of Rs. 20 lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat package, rolled out to provide respite to the coronavirus-battered economy. The Bills seek to empower farmers, allowing them to sell products anywhere in the country. However, some farmers believe they would be devoid of MSPs if the Bills become laws.

Slamming the critics of Bills, namely the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, PM Modi said they want to restrain farmers. Taking a dig at Congress, without naming the party, he said those who ruled for decades were now misleading farmers.

On the concerns of MSPs, PM Modi said the NDA government is mindful of the same, adding that no one has done for farmers as much as his government. "Farmers are aware and can see who is standing with middlemen and opposing new opportunities for them," he went on. The Bills have been cleared in the Lok Sabha.

