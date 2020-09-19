Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who resigned from the Union Cabinet on Thursday over a disagreement with the Centre on three farm Bills, said on Friday that her party — the Shiromani Akali Dal — flagged concerns repeatedly in the Cabinet, but to no avail. In an interview with Indian Express, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurances came a little too late. Here's more.

What she said Harsimrat would have been happy had PM spoken earlier

Harsimrat, the daughter-in-law of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, said she was happy PM Modi gave the assurance, but it should have come at least one-and-a-half-month ago. She was referring to PM Modi's speech yesterday where he warned farmers against being misled by those having vested interests. He said the current Bills would free them from constraints and hand over new-found independence.

Context Protesting farmers believe Bills would threaten their livelihoods

The Bills which laid roots for Harsimrat's resignation are the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill. Farmers have been protesting against the Bills, claiming that they threaten Minimum Support Prices (MSPs). Critics also believe the Bills might embolden black-marketeering.

Decision As pressure mounted, Harsimrat resigned from Modi cabinet

As the protests raged, SAD, that has a rural base and is fishing to gain political ground in Punjab, was pressurized to take a stand. Late Thursday evening, Harsimrat resigned, saying the Bills were against farmers. In a separate interview with NDTV, the MP from Bathinda said she spoke to farmers to understand their concerns. One of them gave Reliance Jio's example, she added.

Quote Farmer cited Reliance Jio's example to explain the problem: Harsimrat

"A rustic farmer said Jio came in, they gave free phones. When everyone bought those phones and got dependent on these phones, the competition was wiped out and Jio jacked up their rates. This is exactly what the corporates are going to do," she said.

Statement Harsimrat said perhaps her voice "wasn't loud enough"

She also told the news channel that the Bills are perceived as "anti-farmers" and asked how can the Centre bring them without consulting stakeholders. "I tried to convince them but my words weren't enough. Maybe my voice was not loud enough," she said. Harsimrat, however, said that PM Modi's regime wasn't "anti-farmer." Had it been, SAD wouldn't have been an ally, she underscored.

Alliance Separately, Harsimrat's husband said being spurned by BJP was "hurtful"

Notably, SAD is one of the oldest allies of BJP, and with Harsimrat's resignation, the party is now rethinking its partnership with the saffron party. Harsimrat's husband and SAD's President Sukhbir Badal said he was hurt the opinions of Akalis weren't considered, despite their decades-old association with BJP. "We always fought against Congress. We are among the founder members of NDA," he told IE.

Quote He said Akalis have always protested the Bills

"I said we would sacrifice anything for farmers... if the MSP ends. The farmers said put it in the Act and a letter will not suffice... If we were supporting the ordinances, we would not have opposed them in the Cabinet meeting," Sukhbir added.

Details Sukhbir unhappy with BJP, but isn't cosying up to Congress