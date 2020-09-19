The Monsoon Session, being held in the shadow of coronavirus, may be cut short as there's a palpable fear about a rise in infections. Since the session started on September 14, nearly two dozen parliamentarians, including Cabinet Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel, have tested positive. Though the session is scheduled to end on October 1, it could be wound up earlier. Here's more.

Context Background: In a first, parliamentarians remained seated while addressing House

On Monday, the session began with unprecedented preparations. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had declared that all MPs will have to take the coronavirus test before the start of the session. A staggered seating arrangement was put in place, MPs were ordered to wear masks always, and maintain social distancing. Moreover, in an unprecedented move, MPs addressed the Chair while being seated.

Cases On first day, several MPs tested positive, cases are rising

Evidently, on the first day of the session, several MPs tested positive. While parliamentarians are well aware of the risk, the diagnosis of Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has left them worried. The BJP leader, who tested negative last Friday, revealed that he contracted the infection. He took the test after suffering from mild fever. This week, he spoke in the Rajya Sabha on coronavirus.

Twitter Post Sahasrabuddhe must have spent time in Central Hall: TMC leader

Wish this MP a speedy recovery from #COVID He made a 15 min speech in #Parliament sitting in the Treasury Benches. He would have also spent time in RS lobby Central Hall. I appeal to all RS colleagues who came into contact with him or were sitting near him, Please Isolate. https://t.co/x5hu6HArM7 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) September 18, 2020

Details Session could even be wrapped up by middle of next-week

With infections surging, the government is pondering about trimming the session's duration. Citing sources, Indian Express reported that if 11 ordinances, that were promulgated earlier, get Parliament's nod, the session will end soon. The NDA-led Centre hopes to get them passed in the first half of next week. Further, two MPs told the daily that the session could end by the middle of next week.

Rules In the meantime, newer rules have been introduced

Until the session ends, new stricter guidelines have been introduced, IE added. As part of the rules, MPs, media persons, and staff will have to take the antigen test daily. The entry of former MPs, MLCs, and MLAs has also been restricted. Moreover, officials escorting MPs will be permitted into the complex only after they furnish a negative RT-PCR report, taken within 72 hours.

Announcements Earlier, Naidu stopped MPs from visiting other members' seats

In the last few days, Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu were often seen pulling up MPs, if they didn't adhere to coronavirus-induced guidelines. Naidu ordered that MPs will neither come to the Table office nor visit the seats of other members. They can, however, pass slips for communication. "It's not allowed in examination halls but is allowed here," Naidu quipped.

Looking back Indo-China conflict, coronavirus, farm Bills kept parliamentarians busy this week