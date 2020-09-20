The Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed the controversial farm bills amid protests by the Opposition. The Upper House has now been adjourned until 9 am on Monday. The controversial bills had faced intense protests by farmers, the community they seek to benefit. Shortly before the bills had passed, Opposition MPs had raised slogans in the well of the House, causing chaos.

Details 2 farm bills cleared by voice vote amid ruckus

The Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, were cleared by voice vote. During the proceedings, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien had entered the well and showed the House rule book to RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh. Thereafter, several Opposition MPs entered the well and raised slogans.

Twitter Post Opposition MPs raise slogans in well of House

Rajya Sabha: Continuos sloganeering by Opposition MPs in the well of the House, against the agriculture Bills https://t.co/26hIPYMl6N pic.twitter.com/DH2jgj06Z0 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Information Earlier, Congress MPs had created uproar after being branded 'dalas'

Earlier in the day, there was an uproar among Congress MPs in the Rajya Sabha after YSR Congress Party MP said, "There is no reason for Congress to oppose these bills. Congress is a party of middlemen 'dalals.'"

Context What are the controversial farm bills?

The concerned bills are The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The bills—passed in the Lok Sabha earlier this week—will replace ordinances that came into force after being cleared by the Cabinet and receiving Presidential assent on June 5.

Protests Bills sparked protests; Modi blamed 'misinformation campaign'

Notably, farmers fear the legislation would keep them from availing a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce. Intense protests have been staged, particularly in the states of Punjab and Haryana, in opposition to the bills. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that the MSP system will remain intact. He blamed a "misinformation" campaign against the bills for the protests.

Details Shiv Sena MP questions PM Modi's claim

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut asked if the government can ensure that farmers' incomes will double with these reforms and no farmer will die by suicide. "A special session should be called to discuss these bills," he said. Further, Raut asked, "If it (scrapping of MSP) is a rumor, then why did a Union Minister resign over it?"

Shiv Sena-BJP Shiv Sena and BJP's relationship remains sour

Previously, reports had said that the Shiv Sena's three MPs will support the bills in the Rajya Sabha. However, the Sena's relationship with the ruling BJP has been sour for about a year, since the former formed a tripartite alliance with the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra; defeating the saffron party in the state Assembly elections.

