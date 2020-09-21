After a stormy session yesterday, the Rajya Sabha witnessed pandemonium again today after eight MPs, who were suspended for their unruly behavior, refused to leave the House. The Upper House was adjourned and the opposition MPs then took their protest to the Gandhi statue in Parliament complex. They held placards reading "Democracy murdered" and "We will fight for farmers." Here are more details.

Context Deputy Chairman pushed two Bills, leaders opposed with all might

Rajya Sabha witnessed unprecedented scenes on Sunday after Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh let Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, pass through voice note. Opposition parties objected to continuing the proceedings beyond 1 pm and wanted the matter to be taken up today.

Ruckus MPs violated coronavirus-linked precautions in protest, heckled one another

Hoping to stall the Bills, some opposition MPs came to the well of the House, climbed onto the podium, and Trinamool's Derek O'Brien also showed Singh the rule-book. This behavior was condemned by BJP, but the opposition claimed Singh colluded with the saffron party to get the Bills passed. Today, when the session started, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu suspended eight MPs, but they remained seated.

Quote Naidu asked unruly MPs if their behavior fits parliamentary standards

Pulling up the MPs, Naidu said, "You have no right to obstruct the chair and the business in the House. It tarnishes the image of the House. Is it a Parliamentary standard? If the marshals were not called on time, what would have happened?

Adjournment After MPs remained adamant, House was adjourned

Today, the House was adjourned five times. When the proceedings resumed at noon, Acting Chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita once again urged the suspended MPs to leave and asked members to maintain decorum. After they didn't budge, the House was adjourned for the day. Besides Derek, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain, and Elamaran Karim were also suspended.

Protest Subsequently, commotion spilled from inside House to near Gandhi Statue

Thereafter, the eight suspended MPs sat near the Gandhi statue on an indefinite protest. They were joined by JD(S) veteran Deve Gowda and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut. When asked about yesterday's event and the punishment, Karim told India Today, "I am proud of yesterday's events. Because we are fighting for the Indian farmer." Separately, Derek said, "We don't want to say anything, just sit."

Opposition parties on dharna in front of Gandhi statue inside #Parliament pic.twitter.com/xO3r1Rc3OD — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) September 21, 2020

Statement Mandis, MSPs will remain as is: PM Modi amid protests