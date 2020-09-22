The Opposition has boycotted the Parliament in protest of the farm bills. The Opposition on Tuesday staged a walkout of the Lok Sabha after a similar move in the Rajya Sabha. The Opposition has listed three demands, besides asking the revocation of the suspension of eight MPs. Opposition MPs will also skip the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting called by the Rajya Sabha Tuesday.

What happened Opposition parties walked out of both houses

Several Opposition parties staged a walkout of both houses of the Parliament, seeking to revoke the suspension of eight MPs. The MPs had been suspended after high-drama unfolded in the Rajya Sabha Sunday. On Tuesday, the Congress party first walked out of the Rajya Sabha, followed by members of the AAP, TMC, and the Left. Later, they also walked out of the Lok Sabha.

Information Rajya Sabha passed third farm bill earlier today

Amid Opposition protests, the Rajya Sabha proceeded to debate over the third controversial farm bill, which was passed in the afternoon. The bill—which was passed by voice vote—seeks to remove cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion, and potatoes from the list of essential commodities.

Demands What are the Opposition's demands?

Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, listed three demands: A bill to bar private players from procuring food grains below the Minimum Support Price (MSP). MSP to be fixed on the basis of the MS Swaminathan committee's report. The government, or the Food Corporation of India, should ensure crops are procured from farmers at the fixed MSP.

Farm bills What are the controversial farm bills?

On Sunday, the Rajya Sabha had passed two agriculture bills: Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. Farmers have protested against the three agriculture bills. The government—which stands accused of not listening to farmers—has blamed a misinformation campaign for the protests.

Suspension Opposition also demanded revocation of suspension of 8 MPs

Apart from listing its demands over the farm bills, the Opposition has demanded that the suspension of eight MPs should be revoked. Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen of the Trinamool Congress (TMC); Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Singh; Congress leaders Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora, and Syed Nasir Hussain; and KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim of the Communist Party of India (Marxist); were suspended Monday.

Context MPs were suspended after heated Rajya Sabha session

The Opposition leaders had accused Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh of helping the government rush through the bills on Sunday, without following the democratic process. Singh had dismissed calls to send the controversial bills to a select committee for review or even to extend the discussion till Monday. Despite the Opposition's calls for physical vote, the bills were passed by voice vote.

Information Chaos ensued in Rajya Sabha on Sunday

Amid a heated session on Sunday, angry Opposition members stormed into the well of the house, climbed onto the Secretary General's table, flung a rulebook at the Deputy Chairman, and pulled out mics. Marshals had to shield the Deputy Chair from the protesting members.

Aftermath Government seeks apology from suspended MPs

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters, "We will consider revoking suspension only after the suspended Rajya Sabha members apologize for their behavior." Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha Thawar Chand Gehlot also maintained that their suspension should not be revoked as the suspended MPs remain unrepentant. The suspended MPs—who had staged an overnight protest at the Parliament complex—have refused to apologize.

BAC meeting Opposition skips crucial BAC meeting