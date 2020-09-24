The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, was on Thursday diagnosed with dengue. The 48-year-old, who has been undergoing treatment for COVID-19, was hospitalized on Wednesday after his health worsened. The Minister has been receiving treatment at the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital in Delhi after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Here are more details.

The office of the Deputy CM said on Thursday that Sisodia has been diagnosed with dengue and his blood platelet count is declining. Sisodia had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14 and had been under self-isolation at his official residence. He was admitted to the LNJP hospital on Wednesday after experiencing fever and breathing difficulties.

Earlier in the day, a senior doctor of the hospital had told the news agency PTI, "[Sisodia] is still in the ICU since yesterday (Wednesday), but his condition is stable. The Minister has been put on oxygen support and is under constant observation."

Announcing his COVID-19 diagnosis, Sisodia had tweeted on September 14, "After suffering from mild fever, I took a coronavirus test and it turned out to be positive. I have isolated myself." He added, "I don't have a fever or any other problem as of now, I am absolutely fine. With your prayers, I am sure I will return to work after regaining my health."

Sisodia has been actively involved in Delhi's fight against COVID-19. He is the second state Minister to have tested positive for the virus after Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. While Jain was undergoing treatment earlier in June, Sisodia had taken charge of the Health Ministry.

