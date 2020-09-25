Bihar will vote in three phases and the results will be declared on November 10, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora declared on Friday. With this announcement, the model code of conduct came into effect. The first phase for 71 constituencies will be held on October 28; the second phase for 94 constituencies on November 3; and third for 78 constituencies on November 7.

What he said Have to balance democratic rights and people's well-being: Arora

At the outset of the press conference, Arora said he understands the risk polls pose. He added that since coronavirus is showing no signs of abetting, EC realized that it would have to find a balance between the democratic rights and the well-being of people. The Assembly is expiring on November 29 and incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is eyeing another term.

Details 72 million eligible to vote, jump from 67 million earlier

Arora said the number of eligible voters has swelled from 67 million in 2015 to 72 million this year. Considering the high number of voters, the precautions were bound to be extensive. Arora revealed that postal ballots have been extended to voters above 80, and this option will be available to those who ask for it. This move is intended to reduce transmission risk.

Do you know? Masks, gloves, face-shields, PPE kits arranged in adequate numbers: Arora

"Over 7 lakh hand sanitizer units, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh units of face-shields, 23 lakh (pairs of) hand gloves have been arranged. For voters specifically, 7.2 crore single-use hand gloves have been arranged," Arora added. The polling time was increased by one hour.

"DEOs will overlook poll meetings, candidates have to be responsible"

About electioneering, Arora said all meetings will be overlooked by health officials. "Public gatherings can take place following social distancing norms. The District Election Officers will decide on the number of people allowed in such gatherings," he went on. He also urged candidates and parties to not indulge in hate speech, stay away from spreading fake news, warning that such acts could invite disqualification.

Security Fewer forces will be deployed due to COVID-19: Arora