Sukhbir Singh Badal, the President of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), wants all political parties and farmer organizations to protest against the BJP-led Centre and force it to roll back three controversial farm Bills, that have triggered agitation. The younger Badal made these remarks after Akalis, one of the oldest allies of BJP, broke ties with the saffron party late last evening. Here's what happened.

Backstory Context: BJP pushed three farm Bills, Akalis demanded rethink

The relationship between Akalis and BJP were strained after the latter introduced agriculture reforms in the recently-concluded Monsoon Session, which the former claimed would make farmers dependent on bigger private players. BJP pushed its weight behind the Bills, saying it will free farmers from constraints, and eventually managed to pass two of them in the Rajya Sabha They are now awaiting the President's approval.

Do you know? What are the Bills that cost BJP its oldest friend?

The Bills at the center of this huge row are — The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Looking back Last week, Harsimrat resigned, said BJP didn't address concerns

Before the Akalis walked out of NDA, Sukhbir's wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal left the Union Cabinet. She was the lone SAD member to be a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet and was handling the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. In interviews after her resignation, Harsimrat said she voiced her concerns regarding the Bills but BJP didn't pay heed.

Details SAD wasn't opposed to Bills until farmers intensified protests