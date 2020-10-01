Uttar Pradesh Police reportedly arrested former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, just as he was on way to Hathras to meet the bereaved family of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was raped earlier this month and succumbed to serious injuries on Tuesday. Rahul started the march to Hathras after his and sister Priyanka's convoy was stopped at Yamuna Expressway. Here's what happened.

Context Congress cornered Adityanath's government over rape and death of Dalit

The Congress has launched a concerted attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, over the horrific rape case. The victim was allegedly raped by four men of the upper caste. She was paralyzed after the attack, due to spinal cord injuries. After initially being treated at Aligarh, she was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, where she died. Shockingly, she was cremated hurriedly.

Details Ahead of Gandhis' visit, UP Police introduced curbs, citing coronavirus

A few hours ago, Congress' General Secretary Priyanka and Rahul started their journey toward Hathras, with their supporters flanking them. The administration, however, enforced restrictions, banned large gatherings, and put up barricades, citing the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the curbs, the Gandhi siblings continued their journey and decided to cover the nearly 150 km distance between Greater Noida and Hathras on foot.

What happened Will walk alone: Rahul told cops when informed about restrictions

At one point during the journey, Rahul claimed he was lathi-charged and pushed to the ground by cops. In a video, a cop was seen requesting him to return, informing that Section 144 of CrPC is in place. Rahul then assured the police officer he would walk alone and his supporters would stay behind. This suggestion didn't find many takers in the police team.

Claims After being lathi-charged, Rahul launched attack on PM Modi

In other visuals from the spot, Rahul was seen having a tensed face-off with cops, with both sides pushing each other. He claimed he was lathi-charged as well. Pictures also showed sister Priyanka catering to Rahul's wounds. "I want to ask, can only Modi Ji walk in this country? Can't a normal person walk? Our vehicle was stopped, so we started walking," Rahul said.

Twitter Post Here is a clip from the scuffle

Details On what grounds: Rahul asked cops about his crime

Rahul also asked the cops which section did he violate, that promoted action against him. The cops informed he violated IPC Section 188. Separately, taking to Twitter, Rahul also advised Adityanath to "not be scared." "In times of sorrow, loved ones are not left alone. It is Jungleraj in UP that meeting a family in mourning also scares the government," Rahul tweeted.

Twitter Post Watch: Political tension peaks in UP