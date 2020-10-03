Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections later this month, the Opposition alliance has announced Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial candidate. The alliance includes the RJD, the Congress, and the Left. Yadav will contest against CM Nitish Kumar, who heads the ruling coalition in Bihar and is vying for re-election. Here are more details.

Alliance RJD allotted 144 seats; Congress gets 70

The RJD has been allotted 144 seats out of 243 in the upcoming state elections. The Congress will contest 70 seats, while the Left has been allotted 29 seats. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha will get seats from the RJD quota, the alliance announced on Saturday. Notably, one of the smaller parties in the coalition—the VIP party—exited the alliance over seat-sharing saying they had been "cheated."

Agenda Opposition to target Bihar government over pandemic, floods, migrant crisis

The Opposition is planning to target the Kumar government over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the migrant crisis, and the floods. The Opposition will also focus on the Centre's farm bills. The Centre is ruled by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, which includes Kumar's Janata Dal (United). Kumar has detailed his election plan which will focus on infrastructure, female education, skill development, etc.

Elections Elections to be held in phases; result on November 10

The Bihar elections will be held in three phases. The first phase will be held on October 28 across 71 constituencies. The second phase for 94 constituencies will be held on November 3, followed by the third phase for 78 constituencies on November 7. The poll results will be declared on November 10. Bihar has 72 million registered voters, according to the Election Commission.

Changes Voters to wear masks, gloves in light of pandemic