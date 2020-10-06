Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Chautala said that he will be self-isolating after his diagnosis. Earlier in August, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had also tested positive for the novel virus. He has since recovered and been discharged after treatment at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. Here are more details.

Details I have no symptoms: Chautala

Chautala shared a short video on social media where he said, "My COVID-19 report came out positive. I have no COVID-related symptoms, such as fever. But, because my report is positive, I am self-isolating." Chautala, the 32-year-old Jannayak Janata Party (JPP) chief, further said, "I also appeal to all my friends who have met me in the past week to also get tested."

मेरी Covid-19 की रिपोर्ट positive आई है। मेरा स्वास्थ्य ठीक है। आग्रह है कि बीते कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आए लोग अपना ध्यान रखें और डॉक्टर सलाह दें तो टेस्ट करवाएं। pic.twitter.com/whuguUR3bp — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) October 6, 2020

Political leaders Chautala latest amid string of prominent politicians to contract COVID-19

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who died in August, had tested positive for the coronavirus. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who tested positive last week, is currently recovering in home quarantine. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Shripad Naik, Dharmendra Pradhan, Kailash Choudhary, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Shekhawat have also tested positive. Last month, Union Minister Suresh Angadi died after contracting COVID-19. He was 65.

Outbreak Haryana reports 1.34 lakh cases; nearly 1,500 dead

Notably, as of Monday (the latest available update), Haryana had reported 1,34,909 lakh COVID-19 cases with 1,031 fresh infections in the past 24 hours. The total cases include 11,822 active infections and 1,21,596 patients have been cured or discharged (90.13% recovery rate). The death toll is 1,491. The state appears to have passed the peak of the outbreak.

Nationwide tally Across India, over 66.8 lakh have been infected