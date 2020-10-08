Hi,
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has died, his son Chirag Paswan confirmed on Thursday evening. He was 74 years old.
Paswan served as the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
The Minister had been hospitalized for the last few weeks and had recently undergone heart surgery at a hospital in Delhi.
Chirag Paswan tweeted in Hindi, "Papa, now you are no more, but I know that wherever you are you will be with me. Miss you, Papa."
Ram Vilas Paswan had been an active figure in Indian politics for over five decades and was one of the nation's most prominent Dalit leaders.
He had formed the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), now headed by his son.
पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं। Miss you Papa... pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z— युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020
