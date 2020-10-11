A woman Congress leader was thrashed at an internal meeting of the party in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria. The incident happened after she protested against the nomination of the party's candidate for the upcoming Deoria by-election, claiming he is accused in a rape case. The attack has been criticized by leaders within the Congress and from the rival BJP. Here are more details on this.

Quote 'Party ticket is being given to a rapist'

"On one hand, our party leaders are fighting for justice for the Hathras woman, and on the other hand, party ticket is being given to a rapist. It is a wrong decision. It will malign the image of our party," Tara Devi Yadav told ANI.

Context By-election in Deoria scheduled for next month

The Deoria assembly seat fell vacant after the death of BJP legislator Janmejaya Singh. The bypoll for the seat will take place on November 3. The Congress party has named Mukund Bhaskar Tripathi as its candidate for the seat. Tara Devi, reportedly associated with Congress for the past four years, has alleged that Tripathi is a rape-accused. He, however, has denied the allegation.

Details Three other women were also allegedly manhandled

Videos from the incident that are being widely circulated on social media show Tara Devi being punched and pushed around by a number of men present at the meeting. There were also allegations that she first threw a bouquet at the party's national secretary Sachin Nayak after which the scuffle began. Three other women who accompanied her were also manhandled, she alleged.

Complaint The woman has since complained to the police

In her complaint to the police, Tara Devi has named Congress district president Dharmendra Singh, vice-president Ajay Singh, and two others for the attack on her. She also accused them of abusing and molesting her. Tara Devi also said she "did not hit Sachin Nayak," adding, "I just wanted to ask why he (Mukund Bhaskar) was given the ticket and then I was thrashed."

Action Two party members expelled, internal committee formed

In connection with the incident, the Congress has expelled two of its party members -- Deen Dayal Yadav and Ajay Kumar Saithwar. Furthermore, a three-member internal committee has been formed to look into the incident that will submit a report to the UP Congress leadership within three days. "The said incident is a political conspiracy to discredit the Congress party," the party has claimed.

Quote NCW chief said she will take cognizance of matter

The incident has drawn sharp reactions from many. National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma said she will take cognizance of the matter. "How all these sick minded people come in politics? Will be taking cognizance (sic)," she has tweeted.

Hathras The incident comes amid outrage over Hathras rape case