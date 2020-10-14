Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sanjay Shinde died on Tuesday afternoon after his car caught fire in Maharashtra's Nashik district. The politician was reportedly traveling on the Mumbai-Agra highway when the wiring in his car short-circuited near the Pimpalgaon Baswant toll plaza. The fire spread rapidly with the presence of flammables inside the car, including a hand sanitizer. Shinde was killed on the spot.

What happened Short circuit in car triggered fire

Shinde was a prominent grape exporter in Nashik, which is famous for its wine industry, and was traveling from Sakore Mig to Pimpalgaon to purchase pesticides for his orchard. According to local reports, the NCP leader was near the River Kadwa when his Maruti Ciaz (MH15FN4177) malfunctioned and a short circuit caused the car to go up in flames around Tuesday noon.

Death Car's central locking mechanism trapped Shinde inside

Reportedly, the fuel, leather interiors, and hand sanitizer present inside the car caused the flames to spread rapidly. Shinde tried to break out, however, the central locking mechanism of the vehicle left his doors jammed. Soon, the vehicle was engulfed in smoke and fire. Onlookers then reportedly smashed the car's rear window to rescue Shinde, however, it was too late.

Aftermath Deceased later identified as Shinde