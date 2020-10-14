Last updated on Oct 14, 2020, 09:14 pm

Written bySiddhant Pandey
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sanjay Shinde died on Tuesday afternoon after his car caught fire in Maharashtra's Nashik district.
The politician was reportedly traveling on the Mumbai-Agra highway when the wiring in his car short-circuited near the Pimpalgaon Baswant toll plaza.
The fire spread rapidly with the presence of flammables inside the car, including a hand sanitizer. Shinde was killed on the spot.
Shinde was a prominent grape exporter in Nashik, which is famous for its wine industry, and was traveling from Sakore Mig to Pimpalgaon to purchase pesticides for his orchard.
According to local reports, the NCP leader was near the River Kadwa when his Maruti Ciaz (MH15FN4177) malfunctioned and a short circuit caused the car to go up in flames around Tuesday noon.
Reportedly, the fuel, leather interiors, and hand sanitizer present inside the car caused the flames to spread rapidly.
Shinde tried to break out, however, the central locking mechanism of the vehicle left his doors jammed. Soon, the vehicle was engulfed in smoke and fire.
Onlookers then reportedly smashed the car's rear window to rescue Shinde, however, it was too late.
After being alerted about the incident, the fire brigade arrived and doused the flames.
Initially, the deceased could not be identified and it was only later that the body was confirmed to be NCP leader Sanjay Shinde's.
Shinde was an active figure in the local social and political sphere.
He is now survived by his mother, wife, two sons, and daughters-in-law.
