Madhya Pradesh Indian National Congress (INC) chief Kamal Nath on Monday sought to clarify his controversial remarks against state Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) Imarti Devi. Nath had earlier referred to Devi as an "item," a derogatory term for women. He now claims he was only reading names from a list that mentioned them as "item number one, item number two."

What happened Nath called Devi 'item' during poll meeting in Dabra

On Sunday, Nath addressed a poll meeting in Gwalior's Dabra, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Devi as a candidate. Nath said the INC candidate Suresh Raja was a "simple person," unlike Devi, not referring to her by name. "Our candidate is not like her—what's her name? Well, you know her better. You should've warned me about her earlier. What an item!"

Twitter Post You can watch the clip here

#WATCH: Our candidate is not like her... what's her name? (people shout Imarti Devi, who is former State Minister) You know her better and should have warned me earlier... ye kya item hai: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Congress leader Kamal Nath pic.twitter.com/eW76f2z8gU — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2020

Protest MP CM staged silent protest against Nath

Amid campaigning for the bypolls to 28 Assembly seats in MP, the BJP reacted strongly to the remark. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a "silent protest" in Bhopal, while BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia held a protest in Indore. The BJP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission. It said the remark was an "insult" to women leaders and the Scheduled Caste community.

Clarification 'I couldn't remember the name,' says Nath

After the backlash, Nath said on Monday, "The other day, I had said something but not with the intention of insulting anyone. I couldn't remember their name." Showing a piece of paper from a dais at a political rally in Khandwa, Nath added, "The list says item number one, item number two... Is this an insult? Shivraj Singh is looking for an excuse."

Quote Don't think Gandhi family will take action: Union Minister

Union Minister for WCD Smriti Irani said Monday, "I can't find any justification for Nath to use such a derogatory word against a woman politician. I can't understand why the Gandhis choose to be silent." "I don't think Gandhi family will take action," Irani said, "Be it Nath or Digvijaya Singh, these are the people who keep the fire burning in Gandhi family's kitchen."

NCW Women's body approaches Chief Election Commissioner over controversy