Punjab became the first opposition-ruled state to introduce a resolution against the Centre's three farm laws, that stirred massive protests in the state. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said he isn't afraid that his Congress government will be dismissed. For him, saving farmers from suffering and not letting them get ruined gains importance, he said. Here are more details on this.

On Tuesday, Singh's government moved a draft resolution, aimed at nullifying the three contentious laws, which were passed in the Parliament last month during the Monsoon session. The Centre and farmers have been locking horns over the laws, which the former says will free them from constraints. But the farmers are worried they would be dependent on private companies and won't get their dues.

Last month, just as the farmers' protests rocked India, with the agitation being more concentrated in agriculture-dependent states like Haryana and Punjab, Captain Singh emerged as one of the strongest voices against the Centre. In fact, Congress sent a draft "model bill" to its governments to negate the new Centre laws. This was done after party President Sonia Gandhi suggested the legislative route.

Besides negating the farm laws, Punjab's draft resolution also seeks annulment of the proposed Electricity Bill. It also wants promulgation of "a fresh ordinance making the procurement of food grains on the Minimum Support Price [MSP] a statutory right of the farmers and continue with procurement by Government of India through FCI and other such agencies." Singh said the resolution has been vetted thoroughly.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Captain Singh revealed the sentiments regarding the laws but the Centre disregarded them, nevertheless, said the resolution. The "callous and inconsiderate attitude of the Government of India in attending to the concerns of the farming community" was also slammed. Further, the resolution read that the Assembly unanimously rejects the three Farms laws and proposed Electricity Bill.

"These three legislations along with proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 are clearly against interests of farmers and landless workers, and time-tested agriculture marketing system established not only in Punjab but also in original green revolution areas of Punjab, Haryana, and Western UP," the resolution read.

To note, the three Bills introduced by Singh, who is also the leader of the House, are named Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment Bill 2020, the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020.

After the resolution was introduced, Captain Singh told farmers, "We have stood with you, now it is your turn to stand with us." He added that dismissal isn't something he is worried about. "I am not afraid of resigning. I am not afraid of my government being dismissed. But I will not let the farmers suffer or be ruined," he said in the assembly.

