Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation. Modi warned people against laxity ahead of the festive season, when experts have warned that the number of fresh infections may rise once again. This marks the PM's seventh address to the nation since he announced a strict lockdown in March-end to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Here are more details.

Details 'India's COVID-19 situation in stable position'

Ahead of the festive season, Modi said, "We must not forget that the lockdown may have gone, the virus has not." "In the past seven-eight months, through the efforts of each Indian, we are in a stable position. We must not let that deteriorate. We must work to be better." He said India's recovery rate has improved, while the death rate is low.

Information People not following health protocol amid decline in cases: Modi

"5,500 of every 10 lakh people are infected in India—in the US and Brazil, this figure is around 25,000," Modi said. However, he noted that the dip has led to laxity in following health precautions. He said precautions must be followed until the pandemic ends.

Vaccine 'Efforts on to make vaccine available as soon as possible'

"Until there is a vaccine for this disease, we must not let our fight against the coronavirus weaken. After years, we are seeing a global effort to protect humanity." He said in Hindi, "Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi." He said that efforts are on to develop a vaccine and ensure that it reaches every person in need as soon as possible.

Information Modi wishes Indians ahead of festive season

Closing his nationwide address, Modi urged everyone to stay healthy and asked them to spread awareness on the pandemic as a service to the nation. He wished all Indians a happy Navratri, Dussehra, Eid, Diwali, Chhatth Puja, and Gurunanak Jayanti.

Twitter Post You can watch the address here

Sharing a message with my fellow Indians. https://t.co/tNsiPuEUP3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

Recent developments Earlier today, Modi announced he would address nation

Earlier in the day, Modi had tweeted saying, "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening." The PM had not specified an agenda for the address. Earlier, the PM had noted that India is working on putting a well-established vaccine delivery mechanism in place. He had also noted that India is witnessing a decline in fresh coronavirus infections.

