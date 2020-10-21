After the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, the Indian National Congress is reportedly expected to announce another organizational reshuffle. Earlier last month, a major reshuffling in the party had seen the removal of senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge from top posts. Reportedly, the party now seeks to introduce new faces across its wings, including the communication department. Here are more details.

Details Delhi, Goa to have new in-charges: Party functionary

A Congress functionary told Hindustan Times Delhi and Goa are likely to have new in-charges. Currently, Shaktisinh Gohil is in-charge of Delhi and Bihar, while Dinesh Gundu Rao is in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Goa. The Congress high command will focus on states, particularly those polling over the next two years, the functionary said adding that many state units will have new chiefs.

Other changes Existing party vacancies to be filled

The party's Kisan cell head, Nana Patole, is also the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, the OBC (Other Backward Classes) Department Chairman Tamradhwaj Sahu is the Chhattisgarh Home Minister, the Scheduled Caste Department head Nitin Raut is Maharashtra's Energy Minister, while Karnataka General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala is also the Chairman of the party's communications department. "All these vacancies will be filled soon," the functionary said.

Elections After Bihar polls, election committee to be revamped

The functionary further told the publication that the decision to revamp the Central Election Committee (a panel that finalizes the party's candidates for any election), was deferred due to the elections in Bihar. "This, too, will be taken up after the Bihar polls," he said. Voting for the three-phase Bihar elections will commence October 28, while the results will be declared on November 10.

Background Last month, Congress made organizational reshuffle