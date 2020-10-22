Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released manifesto for poll-bound Bihar. Among the big promises were free coronavirus vaccine for all and an assurance of 19 lakh jobs to seekers. The manifesto, titled "Paanch sutra, ek lakshya, 11 sankalp" was released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Patna, who claimed that the ruling party has fulfilled its promises. With JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar as its face, NDA is eyeing another term.

Statement At the launch of "Sankalp Patra," Sitharaman praised Bihar's residents

At the release of the "Sankalp Patra," Sitharaman said Bihar's citizens are politically sensitive and well-informed. "They know and understand the promises a party makes. If anyone raises questions on our manifesto, we can answer them with confidence as we fulfill what we promised," she said. She also stated people from Bihar are getting employed in different states due to their skills.

What she said Kumar's 15 years v/s RJD's: Sitharaman hailed former's performance

Comparing Kumar's fifteen years of governance with RJD's tenure lasting the same, Sitharaman said, "GDP in Bihar has seen a sharp rise under NDA rule, it has grown from 3% to 11.3% in the state in the last 15 years of NDA government and not during the 15 years of jungle raj." She asserted if Kumar wins again, this trend will continue.

Vaccine Bihar will get free coronavirus vaccine: Sitharaman

On coronavirus vaccine, she said once an effective one is out, large-scale production will be taken up and every person in Bihar will get it for free. "This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto," Sitharaman said. Meanwhile, BJP's 19 lakh job opportunities' promise is aimed at undercutting RJD's Tejashwi Yadav's announcement that his government will give 10 lakh jobs.

Twitter Post The big story: BJP rides on vaccine to woo voters

As soon as #COVID19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the launch of BJP Manifesto for #BiharPolls pic.twitter.com/x4VjVmkA3Q — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2020

Promise Three lakh teachers' appointment, Bihar as IT hub, promises BJP

In its eleven sankalp (oaths), BJP also promised three lakh new teachers' appointments within one year. It was also promised that technical courses like medical and engineering would be taught in Hindi, a popular language in the state. Bihar would be developed as an IT hub, said BJP, and in the next five years, over five lakh job opportunities will be created.

Farmers Pulses will get fixed MSP, declared BJP manifesto

BJP's manifesto didn't lose sight of agriculture, a sector on which the maximum population of the state is dependent. Reminding that APMC Act has already been demolished in Bihar, BJP said in its manifesto that besides rice and wheat, pulses would also be brought under fixed MSP rates. The NDA government will encourage co-operatives and combed milk production, the manifesto went on.

Houses BJP will give 30 lakh people pucca houses by 2022

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the manifesto, 28,33,089 houses were constructed in the last six years. Keeping up with the same pace, 30 lakh people will get pucca houses by 2022 in rural and urban areas, it said. The manifesto was, unsurprisingly, dismissed by the opposition with Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala asking when will the state get a special status.

Twitter Post People won't be fooled anymore: Surjewala

मा. निर्मला जी,



15 साल से “झूठ का संकल्प पत्र” जारी कर रहे!



ये भी बता दें-:



बिहार को ‘स्पेशल स्टेटस’ कब देंगे?



सुशील मोदी-नीतीश जी कहते हैं नौकरी के लिए पैसा है ही नही, ₹58,000 करोड़ चाहिएँ तो फिर 5 लाख रोज़गार कहाँ से देंगे?



15 साल से किया बदहाल,

अब न चलेगी ये धूर्त चाल! — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 22, 2020

Dates Three-phased polls will start on October 28