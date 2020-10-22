Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Thursday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 68-year-old leader said that he has been hospitalized in Patna.

The development comes in the midst of campaigning for the upcoming elections in the state.

Notably, Modi had on Sunday campaigned along with state CM Nitish Kumar (aged 69) in Buxar and Bhojpur.

Here are more details.