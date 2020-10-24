Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Last month, the 50-year-old politician was appointed the party's poll campaign in-charge in Bihar, where voting for the upcoming Assembly elections will begin in a few days. Fadnavis said that he is currently in isolation and under treatment. Here are more details.

Details 'Seems God wants me to take a break'

Fadnavis tweeted on Saturday, "I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break! I have tested COVID-19-positive and (I'm) in isolation." "Taking all medication and treatment as per the advice of the doctors," he added, asking everyone who came in contact with him to get tested.

Twitter Post You can view Fadnavis' tweet here

Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done.

Take care, everyone ! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 24, 2020

Election Elections to be held in phases; result on November 10

The Bihar elections will be held in three phases. The first phase will be held on October 28 across 71 constituencies. The second phase for 94 constituencies will be held on November 3, followed by the third phase for 78 constituencies on November 7. The poll results will be declared on November 10. Bihar has 72 million registered voters, according to the Election Commission

Recent developments Bihar polls biggest election since pandemic started