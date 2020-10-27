Turning the big battle for Bihar personal, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday took potshots at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav for having nine children, in a quest for a son. Though he didn't mention the Yadavs in his jibe, a sharp response came from the former CM's son, Tejashwi Yadav, who reminded Kumar that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also has several siblings.

What he said They have no faith in daughters: Kumar about Lalu

At an election rally yesterday, Kumar, hinting toward Yadav Sr., said, "Does anyone care? They have eight-nine children. They have no faith in daughters. After so many daughters, they had a son. You all can see — this is the kind of Bihar they want to make." Besides Tejashwi Yadav, ex-CMs Rabri and Yadav Sr. have another son, Tej Pratap Yadav.

Reaction By talking about my family, CM also targeting PM: Yadav

Kumar's intended target, naturally, didn't remain quiet and said the CM was "mentally and physically tired." Yadav said Kumar's statement about many children also applies to PM Modi, as he also has many siblings. "By commenting on my family, Nitish Kumar is targeting PM Modi as he also has six siblings," Yadav, the eighth child of Yadav Sr. and Devi, said.

Response "Bihar will vote on issues like employment and development"

The former deputy CM of Bihar also said that by using such language, Kumar insulted women and his mother's sentiments. "They don't speak on the main issues, like inflation, corruption, unemployment, etc.," he added. He said he sees even the ill words of Nitish Ji as blessings. "This time Bihar has decided to vote on the issues of employment and development," he tweeted earlier.

Statement Nitish Kumar can sense imminent loss, claimed Congress

Siding with their ally, Congress said Kumar's conduct shows he is worried about imminent defeat. "Nitish (Kumar) was considered to be cool-headed but he gets aggressive, threatens the youth, and pushes them out of the rally. When an arrogant leader's throne shakes and they use unpleasant language then it shows that his loss is visible," said spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

What he said Surjewala cited another example to prove his point

Surjewala also criticized Sanjay Jha, a minister in Kumar's cabinet, for calling Chirag Paswan of the LJP a "jamura." "This language is undignified and unacceptable. This kind of language shows what is their mindset. JD(U) and BJP both are doing loose talks," he said, adding that BJP has failed to draw crowds. Separately, Paswan said Jha was insulting PM Modi with his statements.

Elections Three-phased polls will begin tomorrow, counting on November 10