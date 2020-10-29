Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday clarified that a recently viral letter was not written by him as previously rumored. The letter—rumored to be written by Rajinikanth—had stated that the 69-year-old actor would not be entering politics due to his poor health. He has now said he will announce his political stand at an "appropriate time" even as he confirmed the information on his health.

Details 'Letter not mine; information on health true'

"The letter is not mine but the information on my health and doctors' advice is true," Rajinikanth said, "I shall discuss with Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) and shall announce my political stand at an appropriate time." He will meet with RMM office bearers virtually in the coming days, sources told NDTV. He may announce a decision on electoral politics in late-December or early-January.

Twitter Post You can view Rajinikanth's statement here

Politics Rajinikanth announced entry into politics 3 years ago

In December 2017, Rajinikanth had gathered fans at the Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam—a Chennai wedding hall he owns—and announced his entry into politics. However, he is yet to form an official political party. The RMM is his fan club-turned-political organization. Earlier this year, he had said that even if his party contested the 2021 state polls, he would not contest for the Chief Minister post.

Letter What did the 'leaked letter' say?

Recently, a letter had been circulated online which said that Rajinikanth is dropping his political plans, citing his health amid the coronavirus pandemic. The letter stated that Rajinikanth is reconsidering his future in politics since he has undergone a kidney transplant, which makes his immunity weaker, subsequently making him more susceptible to developing a severe case of COVID-19 if he contracts the virus.

