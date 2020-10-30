Hours after three members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam by militants, party President JP Nadda on Friday said their sacrifices won't go in vain. Among the deceased is Fida Hussain Yatoo, the district general secretary of the BJYM, the youth wing of the saffron party. The other two are Umar Ramzan Hajam and Umar Rashid Beig.

Statement BJP members attacked at evening: Police

A statement said Kulgam Police received information about an incident in YK Pora village around 8:20 pm. "Preliminary investigations revealed that terrorists fired upon three BJP workers at Eidgah YK Pora, due to which they got injured. They were shifted to a nearby hospital... where they were declared as brought dead," the statement read. A police case was registered and the area cordoned off.

Message It is a cowardly attack: Nadda

The brutal murders were condemned in strong words by Nadda. "Terrorists killed three leaders, including district BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary Fida Hussain, in a cowardly attack in Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The death of such patriots is a big loss for the country," he tweeted in Hindi, adding that the whole society is grieving with the bereaved families.

Twitter Post The sacrifices won't go in vain: Nadda

जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुलगाम मे कायराना हमले में आतंकवादियों ने ज़िला भाजपा युवा मोर्चा के महासचिव फिदा हुसैन समेत 3 नेताओं की हत्या कर दी। ऐसे राष्ट्रभक्तों का जाना देश के लिये बड़ी क्षति है। पूरा समाज पीड़ित परिवारो के साथ है। ये बलिदान व्यर्थ नहीं जाएँगे। परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 30, 2020

Reactions Manoj Sinha reacted strongly; former deputy CM blamed NC, PDP

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also fumed. He said, "Perpetrators of violence are the enemies of humanity and such cowardly acts cannot be justified." Separately, former deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta blamed statements of National Conference and PDP's leaders for the bloodshed. "I feel the provocations by the leaders of NC and PDP, who are trying to reactivate themselves, are behind such incidents," Gupta said.

Quote Attempt to silence those wanting to hoist the tricolor: Gupta

"There is an attempt to scuttle the voice of those who hold aloft the tricolor in the Kashmir Valley but it won't deter us and the wave of nationalism won't stop. The matter is being investigated," Gupta added.

Data Nine BJP members killed in Kashmir in one year