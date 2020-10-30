On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his two-day trip to Gujarat, where he is scheduled to inaugurate a host of projects. He visited his home state to commemorate National Unity Day (October 31), the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He also paid respects to former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel, a towering BJP leader, who passed away on Thursday.

Details PM Modi will flag-off cruise service

This is the first time PM Modi is visiting Gujarat since the coronavirus pandemic. He will start his day by paying tributes to the "Iron Man." As per a statement from his office, he will flag-off the Ekta Cruise Service. The boat service will be operational between Shreshth Bharat Bhavan and the gigantic statue of Vallabhbhai Patel in Kevadia, Narmada district.

Boat ride The boat ride will be completed in 40 minutes

The Ekta Cruise Service, PMO said, will cover a distance of six kilometer in 40 minutes. One boat can carry 200 passengers at once. "New Gora Bridge is built especially for the operation of the ferry service," said PMO. PM Modi will also inaugurate the Ekta Mall, which is spread over 35,000 sq ft. and nestles 20 Emporia each, representing a specific state.

Schedule PM Modi will administer Rashtriya Ekta Pledge

Further, as a part of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, PM Modi will participate in the Ekta Diwas Parade and administer the Rashtriya Ekta Pledge, his office said. Besides Gujarat Police, Central Reserve Armed Force, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Central Industrial Security Forces, and National Security Guards will be involved in the parade. A cultural show at Kevadia has also been planned.

Children Park A Children Nutrition Park will be inaugurated as well

Furthermore, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Children Nutrition Park. "A Nutri Train runs across the park to various exciting theme-based stations namely "Phalshaka Griham," "Payonagari," "Annapoorna," "Poshan Puran," and "Swastha Bharatam" (sic)," said PMO. The park will also deploy edutainment activities like Mirror Maze, 5D Virtual Reality theater, and Augmented Reality games to create awareness about nutrition.

Details A seaplane service will be launched before he returns