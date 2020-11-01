Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address four back-to-back rallies in the last leg of campaigning for the three-phase Bihar Assembly elections. Sunday is the last day for campaigning for the second phase of the polls, which will be conducted across 94 Assembly constituencies on November 3 (Tuesday). So far, the PM has addressed six rallies in Bihar.

Details Modi to address rallies in Chhapra, Samastipur, Motihari, and Bagaha

Modi tweeted in Hindi Saturday night, "I will be among the people of Bihar on Sunday. On the occasion of this mega democratic festival, I will seek blessings from people at public meetings of Chhapra, Samastipur, Motihari, and Bagaha." Modi's rallies will start from Chapra, said to be the political bastion of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is now jailed for corruption.

Election Modi to address total 16 rallies

Sunday will mark Modi's third visit to the state in the last few weeks. He has addressed six poll rallies in the state so far and will go on to hold a total of 16 rallies before the third phase of voting on November 7 (Saturday), when 78 constituencies will go to poll. Election results will be declared on November 10.

Opposition Biharis hope Modi will address burning issues: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav—Lalu Prasad Yadav's son—tweeted Sunday that the people of Bihar hope the PM would address the state's burning issues. Yadav presented a list of questions for Modi to answer during his Sunday rally, highlighting that Bihar is the most "fisheddy" (laggard) Indian state in terms of education, health standards, and continuous development index, citing a NITI Aayog report.

