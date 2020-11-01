Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the Centre is looking into ways to check 'love jihad' cases. Khattar's statement follows that of his Home Minister's, announcing that the state government is considering a law against 'love jihad'—a term used to describe a marriage between a Muslim man and a woman of another religion for religious conversion.

Details 'Centre, every state exploring legal ways'

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, CM Khattar said that the central government and several states are exploring legal provisions to tackle 'love jihad'. He said, "Even the Centre is looking for ways to check 'love jihad' cases. Every state is exploring legal ways to tackle it. We are also discussing but we will ensure no innocent is falsely framed."

Backstory 'Love jihad' in focus after Haryana murder

The focus on such cases has sharpened after a recent incident in Haryana's Ballabgarh, where a Muslim man shot dead a Hindu woman for rejecting his advances, drawing intense backlash. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday vowed to introduce a strict law to curb 'love jihad'. He also issued death threats to those who conceal their religious identity to deceive women.

Information Your 'Ram Naam Satya' journey will begin, threatened Adityanath

Addressing a rally in Jaunpur for the upcoming bye-elections, Adityanath said, "I warn those who conceal identity and play with our sisters' respect. If you don't mend your ways your 'Ram Naam Satya' (chant associated with Hindu funerals) journey will begin."

Haryana Haryana considering law against 'love jihad': Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij told ANI on Sunday, "It is necessary to cure [love jihad] so we can save young girls. If we have to pass a law to do this, or do something else, we will." Vij later tweeted that a law against 'love jihad' is being considered by the state government. Haryana's Assembly session is scheduled to start on November 5.

