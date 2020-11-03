Onions were thrown at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a rally in Madhubani on Tuesday. Kumar was campaigning in Madhubani's Harlakhi area ahead of the third phase of polling for the state elections. Kumar's security personnel then formed a shield in front of him as the CM continued his speech. On Tuesday, 94 constituencies in Bihar voted for the second phase of polling.

Details Kumar was speaking on employment when onions were thrown

Kumar was speaking about providing jobs to people from backward castes and tribes when someone threw onions at him. However, the onions did not hit the CM. The CM's security personnel then shielded the CM as he said, "Khoob phenko! (Keep throwing)." When the person throwing the onions was caught, Kumar said, "Let him go. Don't pay any attention to him."

Twitter Post You can view a clip here

Information Person throwing onions protested against illegal alcohol trade: Report

According to India Today, the person who threw the onions kept screaming that alcohol is freely being sold in the state despite being prohibited. The attacker reportedly claimed that the Nitish Kumar government has failed to stop the illegal trade of alcohol.

Rally Everyone will get jobs if JD(U) returns to power: Kumar

Kumar continued with his speech, saying that if the party comes back to power, the government will ensure that everyone gets a job and no one has to migrate in the search for better working opportunities. Without naming the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Kumar questioned those promising 10 lakh jobs, asking what did their governments do when they were in power for 15 years.

Information JD(U) government provided 6 lakh jobs: Kumar

Kumar said that the RJD government provided 95,000 jobs during their administration, while his Janata Dal (United) government provided six lakh government jobs during its regime. If re-elected, he said his government will provide government jobs, along with other employment opportunities.

Elections Bihar elections underway; results out on November 10