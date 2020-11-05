Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday declared that the 2020 state Assembly elections will be his last. Kumar, a three-time Chief Minister, made the statement while addressing a poll rally at Purnia. Assembly elections are currently underway in Bihar, with the third phase of polling scheduled to be held on Saturday. Kumar has been campaigning for his re-election. Here are more details.

Quote 'This is my last election. All's well that ends well'

Speaking in Hindi at the rally, Kumar said, "Jan leje, aaj chunav ka aakhri din hai aur parson chunav hai aur ye mera antim chunav hai. Ant bhala, to sab bhala. (Know that today is the last day of campaigning and the day after tomorrow is the election. And this is my last election. All's well that ends well.)"

Elections Bihar elections underway; results out on November 10

The three-phase Bihar elections are currently underway with 94 constituencies across 17 districts voting on Tuesday. The first phase was held on October 28 across 71 constituencies, while the third phase will be held across 78 constituencies on November 7. The results will be declared on November 10. Bihar has 72 million registered voters, according to the Election Commission.

Kumar is NDA's CM candidate

Kumar is the CM candidate for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) along with smaller parties. NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is contesting separately from the alliance. Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav is the CM candidate for the 'Grand Alliance', which includes RJD, Congress, and Left parties.

