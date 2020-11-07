The voting for the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 has ended. The exit polls for the election have predicted a slight lead for the Opposition-led Grand Alliance over the ruling National Democratic Alliance. The election was held in three phases and the results will be announced on November 10 (Tuesday). Here are more details.

Election Who are the key players in this election?

Voting was held on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is seeking re-election with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the CM candidate. Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav is the CM candidate for the 'Grand Alliance,' which includes the RJD, Congress, and Left parties. NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is also contesting separately.

#1 Times Now-C-Voter poll predicts hung House

According to the exit poll conducted by Times Now and C-Voter, the Bihar election will result in a hung Assembly. The ruling NDA is projected to win 116 of the 243 seats, while the RJD-led Grand Alliance will likely grab 120 seats, according to the poll. The LJP will win only one seat, the poll predicted.

#2 Republic-Jan ki Baat predicts slight edge for Grand Alliance