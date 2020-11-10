Besides Bihar, the results of by-polls for 58 seats, spread across 11 states, will be declared today as counting began a short while ago. Among the states, Madhya Pradesh has emerged as the one garnering the maximum attention with the elections turning into a prestige battle for Congress' turncoat Jyotiraditya Scindia. 28 seats went into polls in the central state. Here's more.

Out of the 28 seats, 22 became vacant after Scindia switched sides. In March, the celebrated Congress leader, along with over a dozen of his loyalists, ditched the grand old party to join BJP. His exit paved the path for Kamal Nath's ouster from the CM's office, and return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. BJP lost the 2018 Assembly polls by a thin margin.

A chunk of the MP seats, up for grabs, falls in the Gwalior-Chambal region, which is traditionally a bastion of the Scinidias — a royal family. The outcome of these polls won't have any effect on Chouhan's chair, as Congress should win all 28 seats to pose a challenge to BJP. Hence, the by-polls have become a straight contest between Scindia and Congress.

The campaigning for MP was shrouded in controversy, the biggest concerning Nath's "item" remark. The former CM used the derogatory word for BJP's Imarti Devi, and was eventually pulled up by the Election Commission. The poll body also removed him as "star-campaigner" but the Supreme Court stayed the order. To note, a total of 355 candidates are in the fray in MP.

The results will also be announced for seven seats of Uttar Pradesh, where by-polls happened. Among these seats is the Bangarmau one, which was held by BJP's expelled leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is accused of raping a woman. Elections were necessitated in Ghatampur after state minister Kamal Rani Varun died of coronavirus. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad also made his electoral debut.

The results of eight seats in Gujarat are also expected today. These seats became vacant after Congress members jumped over to BJP. In Karnataka, results will be pronounced for Sira in Tumakuru district and Rajarajeshwarinagar in Bengaluru. While BJP's government will remain undeterred after the results, the contest between former allies JD(S) and Congress had grabbed attention.

