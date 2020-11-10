A long-time dream of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was fulfilled on Tuesday after it emerged as the single-largest party in Bihar, where counting of votes began at 8 am. As per Election Commission, BJP is leading on 70 seats, while its ally JD(U) was ahead on 48 seats. Meanwhile, NDA has crossed the half-way mark as it is leading on 128 seats.

Trends RJD reversed early gains, was leading on 62 seats

RJD, which gave a tough competition to NDA, was leading when early trends trickled in, but as the day progressed, the party suffered. At the time of publishing, the party was leading on 62 seats, eight less than BJP's tally. Its ally, Congress, was ahead on just 20 seats, while Left took the lead on 19 seats. LJP performed well on five seats.

Details Earlier, exit polls claimed Tejashwi Yadav would become CM

The latest trends brought bad news for RJD, where the celebration had started after exit polls' prediction on November 7. Most claimed that Tejashwi Yadav would unseat Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, orchestrating RJD's return after a decade and a half. Despite BJP's strong performance, RJD remained hopeful. Its supporters relied on EVMs from rural areas, claiming those votes would catapult the party to power.

Alliance PM Modi's image helped BJP, claimed Kailash Vijayvargiya

As BJP surged ahead in the seesaw battle, doubts were cast on Kumar's CM candidature. If JD(U) gets fewer seats, BJP would be in a position to place its leader on the CM chair. Commenting on the performance, leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "We were confident there will be a BJP win. PM Modi's image sailed us through. A negative campaign damaged JD(U) a little."

Seats Earlier, JD(U)'s KC Tyagi appeared to concede defeat